Skip to Content
AP-National

Miguel Cabrera’s career coming to close with Tigers, leaving lasting legacy in MLB and Venezuela

By
Published 3:00 AM

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s career will end with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday against Cleveland at Comerica Park, where a sold-out crowd will include a few thousands fans paying for standing-room only tickets to cheer for him one more time. The 12-time All-Star leaves the game with quite a legacy. The popular player has also provided a desperately needed jolt of joy in his native Venezuela during a crisis that has pushed millions into poverty and compelled 7.3 million people to migrate. Cabrera has put himself in the conversation with all-time greats at the plate.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content