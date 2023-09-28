Macron proposes limited autonomy for France’s Mediterranean island of Corsica

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing granting limited autonomy for Corsica in a modest step toward nationalist sentiment on the Mediterranean island. Macron made the announcement in a speech on Thursday. The French president said that he favors changing the French Constitution to recognize “the specificities” of Corsica’s island community. A constitutional change would require French parliamentary approval. Corsica is home to more than 340,000 people and has been part of France since 1768. But it has also seen pro-independence violence and has an influential nationalist movement.

