Koepka only identifies with 3 letters at Ryder Cup: USA, not LIV

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The three letters Brooks Koepka represents in the Ryder Cup are USA. Not LIV. The five-time major champion stands out for many reasons at golf’s biggest events. This time it’s obvious. He’s the only player from LIV Golf who has made it back to the Ryder Cup. Whether the rest of the players from LIV Golf got the short shrift is of no concern to Koepka. He says it was a rough road and everyone had the same chance. His advice is to play better. He did that by winning the PGA Championship and finishing second at the Masters.

