Jury divided over whether delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster acted in self defense
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury says it can’t agree on whether to convict a DoorDash driver charged with shooting a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year. Alan Colie of Leesburg is charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the shooting of Tanner Cook at Dulles Town Center. The shooting set off a panic over fears of an active shooter. After three hours of deliberating Thursday, the jury told the judge it’s divided on whether Colie acted in self defense. The judge urged them to continue deliberating. Video of the shooting shows Cook following Colie and holding a cellphone in front of Colie’s face.