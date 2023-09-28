Judge acquits 2 Chicago police officers of charges stemming from shooting of unarmed man

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers accused of shooting an unarmed man and then lying about it have been acquitted. Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood ruled Thursday that Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso were within their rights to protect themselves when they opened fire, wounding 23-year-old Miguel Medina twice on July 22, 2022. Liakopoulos and Reynoso each were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. The officers claimed they came under fire and shot Medina in self-defense, but no gun was found near him. Neither officer was struck by gunfire.

