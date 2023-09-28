Italy’s leader signs deal with industry to lower prices of essentials like food for 3 months

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has launched a pact with Italian industry aimed at keeping prices down on a range of essential goods, including food, personal care and baby items. Consumer advocates say it could translate to over $4 billion in savings for families. The experimental program runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 and involves 32 associations that have agreed to discount or maintain a ceiling on prices of particular items during the three-month period. The players include supermarket chains, small retailers as well as food and drug producers. Participating stores are expected to signal their participation with stickers in the colors of the Italian flag.

