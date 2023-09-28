Israel’s High Court hears challenge to law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu from office
By TIA GOLDENBERG and MOSHE EDRI
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove a sitting prime minister. Critics say the law is designed to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has been working to reshape the justice system while he is on trial for alleged corruption. Thursday’s hearing deepens a rift between Netanyahu’s government and the judiciary, which it wants to weaken despite unprecedented opposition. It is the second major court case brought against a proposed package of legislation and government steps meant to alter the justice system. The plans to overhaul the judiciary have plunged Israel into turmoil and sparked months of protests.