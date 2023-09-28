Iraq’s prime minister visits wedding fire victims as 2 more people die from their injuries

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has visited injured patients and the families of victims in northern Iraq days after a deadly wedding fire killed around 100 people, as two more people died from their injuries and more remains were recovered. Iraqi state television reported that Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Nineveh province early Thursday with a delegation of ministers and security officials. Al-Sudani met with the wounded and family members of victims in Hamdaniyah Hospital and Al-Jumhoori Hospital. Around 250 panicked guests surged for the exits on Tuesday night in the Haitham Royal Wedding Hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya near Mosul after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

