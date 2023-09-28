Fatal 2021 jet crash was likely caused by parking brake left on during takeoff, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board says a small jet in a crash that killed four people in 2021 was going slower than usual as it took off because the pilot had left a parking brake on. The report released Thursday says it was the probable cause of the crash. It also noted there was no light or alarm that would have alerted the pilot or copilot to the problem. The twin-engine Cessna was to have flown from Robertson Airport in Plainville to Manteo, North Carolina. But it crashed into a building shortly after takeoff and burst into flames.

