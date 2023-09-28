Deadly violence continues in Sweden. 3 people killed in overnight shootings and an explosion

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Deadly violence is continuing in Sweden, with three people killed overnight in separate incidents near Stockholm and in a city west of the capital. Late Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was shot dead in a Stockholm suburb. Hours later, a man was also shot south of the Swedish capital. On Thursday, a woman in her 20s died in an explosion in Uppsala, west of Stockholm, that police are treating as murder. The two shootings brings the shooting death toll in September to 11. That makes it the deadliest month for gun violence in Sweden since 2016 when police started keeping statistics.

