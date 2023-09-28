Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with India’s foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada. Blinken and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Thursday at the State Department as the U.S. tries to navigate the dispute between its northern neighbor and the South Asian country critical to its Indo-Pacific strategy. Neither spoke to the controversy that has roiled Canada-India relations in brief comments to reporters but a U.S. official said later that Blinken did raise the matter and said India should cooperate in the probe.

