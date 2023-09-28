Bank that handles Infowars money appears to be cutting ties with Alex Jones’ company, lawyer says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ media company says a bank recently shut down the company’s accounts, citing unauthorized transactions. The lawyer, Ray Battaglia, told a bankruptcy judge in Texas on Tuesday that Axos Bank shut the accounts last week and has not explained the alleged unauthorized transactions, which Battaglia denies. Axos did not return messages seeking comment. Battaglia says Axos has agreed to reopen the accounts for 30 days. The problem comes as Jones and his company seek bankruptcy protection while owing $1.5 billion in legal judgments to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting in Connecticut for calling the massacre a hoax.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.