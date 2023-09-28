Skip to Content
An explosion following a lightning strike in the Uzbek capital kills 1 person and injures 162

An explosion in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, has killed a teenage boy and injured at least 162 people. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said a fire broke out after a lightning strike. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the explosion happened early on Thursday morning at a warehouse in southern Tashkent but didn’t say what was inside it to cause such a powerful blast. Russian state media Tass later reported that the warehouse contained several dozen electric vehicles and batteries. It said that the explosion also caused minor damage to a nearby subway station.

