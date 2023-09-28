4 environmental, human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — has been awarded to two environment activists from Kenya and Cambodia, a human right defender from Ghana and a humanitarian group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The award foundation said Thursday the honorees “stand up to save lives, preserve nature and safeguard the dignity and livelihoods of communities around the world.” The 2023 prize went to Mother Nature Cambodia, SOS Mediterranee, Phyllis Omido from Kenya and Eunice Brookman-Amissah from Ghana. Created in 1980, the prize honors efforts that the prize founder felt were being ignored by the Nobel Prizes.