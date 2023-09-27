What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking more and more likely days ahead of this weekend’s deadline. As the Senate marches ahead with a bipartisan approach aimed at keeping the government open, spending measures are still struggling to pass the Republican-controlled House. If a shutdown arrives, millions of federal employees will be furloughed and many others will be forced to work without pay until it ends. A handful of federal programs that people nationwide rely on everyday could also be disrupted — from dwindling funds for food assistance to potential delays in customer service for recipients of Medicare and Social Security. The ripple effects would come down to how long a shutdown lasts and the varying contingency plans among impacted agencies.