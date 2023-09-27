Virginia Democrats warn Republicans will ban abortion; GOP says their rhetoric is fearmongering

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are stepping up their criticism of the rhetoric being used by their Democratic opponents in abortion-focused messaging in this year’s critical legislative elections. A recent flurry of Democratic-sponsored ads and mailers in battleground districts expected to determine political control of the General Assembly have warned that Republicans would use a newfound legislative majority to ban abortion, including in cases where the pregnancy resulted from rape or a mother’s life was at risk. Republicans have largely been publicly campaigning on GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed ban on abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions. Democratic leaders say voters are skeptical Republicans won’t eventually push for greater restrictions.

