Sri Lankan cricketer found not guilty of rape charges in Australian court case

SYDNEY (AP) — Sri Lankan cricket international Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of raping a woman he met on a dating site during the south Asian team’s tour of Australia last November. Judge Sarah Huggett acquitted the 32-year-old player as he sat at Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court listening to the decision. Huggett found that the alleged victim, who cannot be legally named, was an intelligent witness who did not deliberately give false evidence about the use of a condom but was motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavorable light.

