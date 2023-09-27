Rising star Jasmine Amy Rogers is tapped to play iconic Betty Boop in new stage musical
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The actor picked to play the iconic, baby-faced flapper Betty Boop in a new stage musical is a triple threat from Texas with a contagious laugh. Jasmine Amy Rogers will star in “BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical” making its debut this fall in Chicago with hopes that it can charm itself to Broadway. It first plays Broadway In Chicago from Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Rogers said it is important for her to show Betty as a fully-fleshed human being. Her credits include “Becoming Nancy” at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and a spot on tour playing Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls.”