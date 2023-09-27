Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say DNA from Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann’s cheek swab matches the DNA that authorities had previously collected from a pizza crust and used to link Heuermann to one of the victims. The 60-year-old Heurmann has been charged with murder in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. They are among of the women whose bodies were found along a remote beach highway on Long island. Heuermann has also been named as the the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman. He pleaded not guilty after his July 13 arrest and has been held without bail.