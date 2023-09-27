Plans for Poland’s first nuclear power plant move ahead as US and Polish officials sign an agreement

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and U.S. officials have signed an agreement in Warsaw for the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power plant. It’s part of an effort by the central European nation to move away from polluting fossil fuels. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the deal to build the plant in the Pomerania region near the Baltic Sea the beginning of a new chapter for Poland. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its use of energy to put economic and political pressure on European nations added urgency to Poland’s search for alternative energy sources. Polish and U.S. officials signed the deal on Wednesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.