Philippines says it will remove any barrier China installs in the disputed South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine admiral says Filipino forces will dismantle any floating barrier that China’s coast guard may install in the disputed South China Sea. Philippine Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos says he’s was concerned that the Chinese coast guard may install a floating barrier in another shoal after it set up a barrier at the entrance of Scarborough Shoal. The shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone just west of the main Luzon Island, but has been occupied by China since 2012 as part of a push by Beijing to lay claim to virtually the entire South China Sea.

