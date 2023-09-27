Parole has been denied again for a woman serving 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing her abuser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who killed her abuser six years ago with a kitchen knife will remain behind bars. The state parole board rejected early release Wednesday morning for Tiffany Jenae Carroll. The 36-year-old mother is serving a 15-year prison term after pleading guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter for the death of William Jamaal Johnson. The sentencing judge found Carroll had been the victim of domestic violence. Attorneys say her clean prison record and lack of prior violence shows that she should return home to her five children. A board member who voted against granting parole cites the violent nature of her crime and a local police chief’s opposition to her early release.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.