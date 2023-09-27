NY Attorney General Letitia James has a long history of fighting Trump, other powerful targets
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is no stranger to picking fights with powerful targets. Just ask Donald Trump. James, who has sued the former president dozens of times, is now behind a lawsuit in which a judge this week ruled that Trump committed fraud for years to inflate his real estate empire. The case marks the latest legal victory for James, a Democrat who has also taken on the National Rifle Association, the Catholic church and Andrew Cuomo during her time as the state’s top prosecutor.