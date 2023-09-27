New rules aim to make foster care with family easier, provide protection for LGBTQ+ children

The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for caregivers to take in family members in the foster care system, requiring states to provide them with the same financial support that any other foster home would receive. The administration also is seeking to provide more protection for LGBTQ+ children. The administration on Wednesday announced a final rule that supports so-called kinship caregivers and a proposed rule that will help ensure LGBTQ+ children enter supportive homes. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says more than 391,000 children were in foster care in 2021.

