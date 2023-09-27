Florida school district orders removal of all books with gay characters before slightly backing off
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district has ordered the removal of almost all books with gay characters from classrooms and libraries. Charlotte County’s superintendent and board lawyer told librarians at a meeting over the summer that a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis requires the removal of any book that mentions LGBTQ+ issues, even those where a minor character is gay and is not explicit. The bill is officially called the “Florida Parental Rights in Education Act,” but critics have dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay.”