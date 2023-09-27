Erotic thrillers of ‘80s,’90s inspire twisty French film ‘The Origin of Evil’

A mysterious woman, down on her luck and working a miserable job makes contact with the extremely wealthy father she’s never met — and his suspicious heirs — in the French thriller “The Origin of Evil.” Though the title may conjure up associations with jump scares, hauntings and demonic possessions, this film, now playing in 200 theaters in North America, draws its inspirations not from horrors but from the psychological, erotic thrillers of the 1980s and 1990s. The mystery woman is played by Laure Calamy, from the French comedy series “Call My Agent!” The New York Times said it was ”‘Succession’ meets Brian De Palma.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.