Egypt aims to double the number of tourists to reach 30 million by 2028, tourism minister says

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa says they are seeking to double the number of tourists in the next five years, to reach 30 million visitors by 2028. He has told The Associated Press that Egypt received 10 million tourists in the first eight months of 2023, and is “well on track to achieve around 15 million this year.” Egypt’s once-thriving tourism sector has begun to recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Tourism is a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country.

By SAMY MAGDY The Associated Press

