Bulgarian parliament approves additional weapons to Ukraine to aid in its war with Russia

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has approved the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia. Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 141 to 40, with three abstentions, in favor of supplying Ukraine with defective surface-to-air missiles for the Russian-made S-300 air defense system. They also approved small-caliber automatic weapon ammunition discarded by the Interior Ministry, the state-run BTA news agency reported. Military experts said the missiles cannot be repaired in Bulgaria, but Ukraine has the needed facilities to fix them or use them for spare parts. The Chief of Defense, Adm. Emil Eftimov, assured lawmakers that the provided weapons do not harm Bulgaria’s defensive capabilities.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.