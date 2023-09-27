Bipartisan Ohio commission unanimously approves new maps that favor Republican state legislators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s political map-making commission has unanimously approved new Statehouse maps, moving a step closer to resolving a long-running redistricting battle. Tuesday’s vote is the latest chapter of the state’s lengthy saga over new political boundaries, riddled with lawsuits and repeated court rulings finding previous maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the state’s leading Republicans. The new maps are poised to last into the 2030 election cycle, pending legal hurdles, and, like their predecessors, give the GOP an advantage statewide. Despite their votes in favor of the maps, Democrats appear to see it as a necessary compromise, not a win.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

