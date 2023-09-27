Authorities make arrests in the case of Kentucky woman reported missing 8 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal and state officials say the former boyfriend of a central Kentucky woman who disappeared more than eight years ago has been arrested on charges stemming from the investigation. The FBI and Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Wednesday that Brooks Houck was arrested without incident on charges stemming from the Crystal Rogers investigation. The Courier Journal cited court documents in reporting that Houck was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Rogers was reported missing in Nelson County in July 2015. Her car was found abandoned with a flat tire and her keys, phone and purse were still inside. Houck was her boyfriend at the time. He has denied involvement with her disappearance.