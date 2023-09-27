Apple leverages idea of switching to Bing to pry more money out of Google, Microsoft exec says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Microsoft executive says Apple gets Google to pay more to be the default search engine on iPhones and Macs by dangling the idea of switching its devices to Bing. Microsoft’s advertising and web services chief said in court Wednesday that Apple’s strategy translates into it making more money leveraging Bing than Bing makes off its own business. Analysts estimate Apple collects up to $20 billion a year in revenue-sharing payments from Google. U.S. antitrust prosecutors are accusing Google of using agreements with companies like Apple to lock out rival search engines like Microsoft’s Bing and Yahoo. They say the arrangements stifle innovation.

