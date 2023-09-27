After sending busloads of migrants to NYC, Texas governor visits city to fault Biden for crisis
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — For more than a year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants from the southern U.S. border to places like New York, Washington and Chicago. The local authorities have said the influx of homeless, jobless newcomers is unsustainable. Speaking at a conservative think tank in New York Wednesday, the Republican Abbott agreed it was “unsustainable,” but blamed President Joe Biden. Abbott said Biden should enforce laws he said gives the White House authority to “repel” migrants at the border. Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre again accused Abbott of turning the border crisis “into a political stunt.”