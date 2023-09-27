A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here’s what happens next
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BERNARD CONDON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge’s ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud for years as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a real estate titan turned political powerhouse, and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee businesses. The order, issued Tuesday, rescinds business licenses as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for some of Trump’s businesses to operate in New York if not successfully appealed. Trump could lose his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in his home state. Trump’s attorney vowed to appeal as he railed against the decision.