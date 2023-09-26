Wisconsin woman gets life without parole for killing and dismembering ex-boyfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the grisly case. A Brown County judge sentenced 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness on Tuesday in the February 2022 killing of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion. A jury had convicted her in July of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse. Prosecutors said Thyrion and Schabusiness had smoked methamphetamine in the basement of Thyrion’s mother’s Green Bay home before Schabusiness strangled, decapitated and dismembered him. She then left parts of his body throughout the house and in a vehicle.

