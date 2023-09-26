UN says cholera and dengue outbreaks have been reported in eastern Sudan as conflict grinds on

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. health agency says cholera and dengue outbreaks have been reported in eastern Sudan, where thousands of people are sheltering as deadly fighting grinds on between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that 162 suspected cholera cases have been admitted to hospitals in the province of Qadarif and other areas along the border with Ethiopia. Ten people have died. Sudan was engulfed in chaos in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military and a powerful paramilitary group exploded into open warfare. WHO says that also more than 500 suspected cases of dengue have been reported, most of them also in Qadarif.

