Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: ‘Thanks for all the affection, I’m better,’ just need rest

ROME (AP) — Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she is feeling following surgery after she fractured a hip and thigh bone in a fall. Her agent quoted the Italian actress on Tuesday as also saying that she is better but needs to do physical rehabilitation and get some rest, Loren, who is 89 years old suffered the injury when she fell in a bathroom in her villa near Lake Geneva on Sunday. The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.

