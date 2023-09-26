Sen. Bob Menendez will appear in court in his bribery case as he rejects calls to resign
By LARRY NEUMEISTER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is due in court to answer to federal charges alleging the Democrat used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out other favors for New Jersey businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. Menendez will make his first court appearance Wednesday in Manhattan’s federal court amid growing calls from his colleagues that he resign from Congress. A defiant Menendez has said the allegations are baseless. He says he will be exonerated and he has no intention of leaving the Senate. It’s the second corruption case in a decade against Menendez.