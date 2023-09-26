Race to replace Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker readies to enter
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is poised to formally announce that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney. Wilson says he will make a “special announcement” at a Wednesday night event. A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Wilson had already launched an exploratory committee before Romney’s recent announcement that he won’t seek a second term. Wilson would be the first major GOP candidate to enter what is expected to be a crowded field. Wilson was first elected to Utah’s House in 2010 and says he will resign from the Legislature in November.