Police are investigating if unprescribed drugs factored into death of ex-NFL player Mike Williams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of former NFL player Mike Williams in Tampa after getting information that he may have received unprescribed drugs from someone while hospitalized after a construction site accident.

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the probe involves “unprescribed narcotics by an outside party.” Williams died Sept. 12 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa at age 36, two weeks after he was injured in a construction accident that left him partially paralyzed.

“We take all allegations of criminal activity seriously, and detectives are working tirelessly on this active investigation,” the Tampa police email said. The investigation was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office is also investigating the death.

Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay.

The native of Buffalo was traded to his hometown team in 2014. He played nine games, finishing with eight catches for 142 yards and one TD in his lone season with the Bills. He finished his career on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster during the 2016 offseason.