Pakistan’s Imran Khan remains behind bars as cases pile up. Another court orders he stay in jail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has extended custody for former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges that he had revealed state secrets after his 2022 ouster. The court on Tuesday ordered he remain in detention for two more weeks. The development is the latest in an unprecedented pileup of legal cases against the country’s top opposition leader and hugely popular former cricket star turned Islamist politician. Khan was sentenced to a three-year sentence on corruption charges in early August but that sentence was later suspended. Still, Khan remains behind bars as another court ordered he be held over allegedly revealing official secrets in an incident late last year when he had waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally.

