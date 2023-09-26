Pakistani raid on a militant hideout near Afghanistan leaves 3 militants dead, the military says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops raided a suspected militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed three militants. A statement says that a militant commander was among those killed in the shootout late on Monday in Khyber, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military did not provide any additional details, saying only the targeted militants had attacked Pakistani troops in the past. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks against police and troops.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.