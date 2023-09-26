Pakistani raid on a militant hideout near Afghanistan leaves 3 militants dead, the military says
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops raided a suspected militant hideout in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed three militants. A statement says that a militant commander was among those killed in the shootout late on Monday in Khyber, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military did not provide any additional details, saying only the targeted militants had attacked Pakistani troops in the past. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who have stepped up attacks against police and troops.