Not again. Federal workers who’ve weathered past government shutdowns brace for yet another ordeal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Across the country, federal workers still stung by memories of past government shutdowns are bracing for the possibility of another extended closure. With a Saturday deadline looming for lawmakers to approve more federal spending — a deal that is looking less and less likely — workers are increasingly worried about how they’ll make ends meet. The White House, Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans warn that a shutdown could devastate people who rely on the government for everyday services while also putting a stop to paychecks for federal workers.

