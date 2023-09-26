Myanmar’s ruling military drops 2 generals suspected of corruption in a government reshuffle

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military has reshuffled the country’s ruling council and Cabinet with an apparent purge of two high-ranking generals who independent media have said are under investigation for alleged corruption. The military’s top ruling body has directed four reshuffles since the army seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government more than 2 1/2 years ago. The country has been in turmoil since then, with widespread armed resistance to army rule. The latest changes, carried out Monday, came a few weeks after the army chief of staff and another senior general, both council members, were reportedly being investigated in the capital Naypyitaw for corruption.

