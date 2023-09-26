Louisiana’s struggle with influx of salt water prompts a request for Biden to declare an emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Salt water flowing from the Gulf of Mexico into the drought-stricken Mississippi River is prompting Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency. Louisiana is seeking help as the salty inflows threaten drinking water supplies. A letter from Edwards to the president says the issue is so severe the state can no longer handle it on its own. The governor says the state needs federal assistance “to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety.” An emergency declaration would help secure federal money and other assistance.

