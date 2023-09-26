Leader of Spain’s conservatives faces slim chances of winning Parliament approval for his government

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives is trying to win the endorsement of the nation’s Parliament to form a new government. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party won the most seats after inconclusive July 23 national elections that left all parties well shy of an absolute majority. Feijóo faces two investiture votes — one on Wednesday and then again on Friday — that will determine whether he can become prime minister. The Popular Party’s 137 seats in the 350-member assembly are the most held by any party. But even with the backing of 33 votes of the far-right Vox party, and two more from small, conservative parties, it’s still four votes short of a simple majority.

