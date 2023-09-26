Jill Biden unveils dedicated showcase of art by military children in the White House East Wing
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Visitors to the White House now have new art to feast their eyes on. Jill Biden has installed an art display in the East Wing that she’s calling The Military Children’s Corner. The showcase features artwork by children from military families. The first lady unveiled the installation on Tuesday as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. The White House says she wants to use art to educate the public about the approximately 4 million children whose parents are active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans.