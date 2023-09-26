Georgia police arrest pair for selling nitrous oxide in balloons after concert

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has arrested two people for selling nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. An Athens-Clarke County officer made the arrests Thursday after spotting people milling around with balloons following a concert in downtown Athens. The officer found a man and a woman in a parking garage selling the balloons. The officer says the man initially told the officer that the gas was helium, but he later admitted it was laughing gas. Nitrous oxide is used medically as an anesthetic and pain reliever, but people also use the drug to get high. The pair were charged with a misdemeanor and released after posting bail.

