Delaware trooper facing felony charges involving assaults on teens after doorbell prank at his house

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper is facing several felony charges involving a brutal assault on a teenager who targeted the trooper’s house in a prank. An indictment issued Monday against Trooper Dempsey R. Walters includes the first use by prosecutors of a new felony deprivation of civil rights law that was passed last year. The 29-year-old Walters, who has been suspended without pay, also is charged with felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault, and two counts of official misconduct. He turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was released from custody after posting bail in the amount of $29,000. An attorney representing Walters did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday afternoon.

