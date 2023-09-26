Connecticut lawmakers OK election monitor for Bridgeport after mayor race tainted by possible fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have approved $150,000 for an election monitor for Bridgeport. The decision comes after the race for mayor in Connecticut’s largest city has been tainted by possible fraud. Surveillance cameras recorded a woman stuffing pieces of paper into an absentee ballot drop box a week before the mayoral primary. The election monitor approval overwhelmingly cleared the House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday. Republicans insisted the incident in Bridgeport proved the state must take more steps to tighten its election laws. They also called for getting rid of drop boxes and impose other changes. Lawmakers also voted to move up Connecticut’s presidential primary date.

