China’s top diplomat calls on US to host an APEC summit that is cooperative, not confrontational

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has called on the U.S. to do what it can to host a cooperative meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in November. Wang Yi said the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco should promote cooperation rather than provoke confrontation, and that the U.S. should show fairness and inclusiveness to create better conditions for a smooth meeting. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to create alliances and partnerships with other democratic countries to build a more unified response to China’s growing geopolitical influence. China is a one-party state that has been ruled by the Communist Party for more than 70 years.

